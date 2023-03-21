TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

