Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 255,571 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 255,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coursera by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 133.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 458,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Coursera by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 456,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 299,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coursera by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 287,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 49,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $586,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,246,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE COUR opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.77.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

