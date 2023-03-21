Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 604.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

