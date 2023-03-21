Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,188 shares in the company, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,188 shares in the company, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,317.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,181,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

