Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Acquires 55 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £138.05 ($169.53).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, January 20th, Ken Murphy bought 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £137.50 ($168.86).

On Friday, December 23rd, Ken Murphy bought 61 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($170.80).

Tesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 249.70 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,080.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 289 ($3.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tesco

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 308 ($3.78).

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.