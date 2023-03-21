Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Acquires 55 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £138.05 ($169.53).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 20th, Ken Murphy bought 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £137.50 ($168.86).
- On Friday, December 23rd, Ken Murphy bought 61 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($170.80).
Tesco Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 249.70 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,080.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 289 ($3.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
