Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $82,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,680.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,893.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,114.43.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

