The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

