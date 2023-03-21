Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

SPG stock opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

