Toroso Investments LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 253.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,131,000 after buying an additional 325,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

