Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Clorox Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

