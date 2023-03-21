U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Shares of USB opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

