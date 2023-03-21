UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.