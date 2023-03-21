UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

