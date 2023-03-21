UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average of $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

