UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,485,000 after acquiring an additional 84,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Leidos by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.