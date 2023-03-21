UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,869,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $151.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

