UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 208.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $2,122,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $2,673,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

