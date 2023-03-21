UMB Bank n.a. Has $229,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $348.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.41 and a 200-day moving average of $363.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $577.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.