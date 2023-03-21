UMB Bank n.a. Has $232,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after buying an additional 813,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after acquiring an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 72.4% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after acquiring an additional 603,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

