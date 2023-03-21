UMB Bank n.a. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after buying an additional 162,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

