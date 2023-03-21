UMB Bank n.a. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

NET opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $2,264,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,339 shares of company stock worth $24,943,600 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

