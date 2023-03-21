UMB Bank n.a. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

