UMB Bank n.a. Has $323,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4,863.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,396.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

