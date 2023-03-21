UMB Bank n.a. Has $351,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

