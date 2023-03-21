UMB Bank n.a. Has $393,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after buying an additional 291,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $451,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

