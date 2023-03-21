UMB Bank n.a. Has $510,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,406 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after buying an additional 1,099,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $377,321,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.