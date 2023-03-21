UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after buying an additional 150,269 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $30,744,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $241.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.