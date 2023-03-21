UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

