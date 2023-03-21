UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EGP opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.65. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

