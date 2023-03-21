UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Masco were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam grew its stake in Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.