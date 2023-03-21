UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 124,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

XEL stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

