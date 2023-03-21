UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock worth $4,865,455. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

