UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.