UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,862 shares of company stock worth $3,201,175. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

