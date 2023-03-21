UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $453.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

