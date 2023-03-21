UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,442 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,676 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,316. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

