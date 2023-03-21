UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 852 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 334,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

