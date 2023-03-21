UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 931 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Block were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Block by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Block by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.62.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

