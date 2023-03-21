UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUMG opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

