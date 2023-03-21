UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of BK opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

