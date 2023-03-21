UMB Bank n.a. Sells 118 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

