UMB Bank n.a. Sells 13,972 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in InMode were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of InMode by 875.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

InMode stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.46.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

