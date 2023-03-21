UMB Bank n.a. Sells 14,028 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 109.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

