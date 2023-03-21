UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,813 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

