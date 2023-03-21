UMB Bank n.a. Sells 215 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

