UMB Bank n.a. Sells 251 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.2 %

CAH stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

