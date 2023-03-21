UMB Bank n.a. Sells 31,772 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,772 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

ALB opened at $213.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.03. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.