UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,460 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,530,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Down 47.1 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sterne Agee CRT lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.