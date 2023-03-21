UMB Bank n.a. Sells 5,847 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.