UMB Bank n.a. Sells 750 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

